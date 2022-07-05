Essence bags integrated media duties for Plum in India

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence has been selected as the integrated media agency of record by beauty brand Plum in India. Led out of its Mumbai office, Essence will manage strategy, media planning and media activation for Plum’s brand marketing activities. Furthermore, the agency will help scale the brand across categories and drive enhanced return on investment.

Consumer behaviour is ever-evolving, and reaching out to the new-age digital consumer is a process that involves constant learning and feedback, Shivani Behl, chief marketing officer, Plum, said. “With this context, it is imperative to keep a keen eye on data, and expand our reach to newer audiences and cater to the ever changing demands of our existing ones. Hence, collaborating with Essence to leverage their expertise in technology, media and marketing was a logical next step. We are looking forward to this association and we hope it helps us in achieving the business vision we have chalked out for ourselves,” she added.

Plum joins Essence’s diverse portfolio of clients across its Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai offices, covering a mix of high-growth, technology-driven startups as well as established local and global companies. The agency claims to have seen an increasing demand by companies for its transformational data-driven approach to marketing, unified use of media and creativity to deepen relationships with consumers, and expertise in accelerating brand and business growth. “Plum shares Essence’s commitment to data-driven growth and marketing that adds value to people’s lives. Leveraging our cutting-edge use of analytics and technology, we are looking forward to collaborating with the team at Plum as its strategic partner, to help create new growth opportunities for the brand and the business,” said Sonali Malaviya, managing director, India, Essence, stated.

Launched in 2013, Plum is a 100% vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic beauty brand, with a strong portfolio in skincare, haircare, personal care and makeup. With over 180 SKUs, Plum has steadily built its customer base on both online and offline platforms. Plum claims to be available in over 250 towns and cities in India, through more than 1,000 assisted outlets and over 10,000 unassisted outlets – growing month-on-month.

