Essence bags integrated media agency of record duties for Vedantu

Vedantu is a live online learning platform which offers both individual and group classes.

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence has won the media agency of record duties for Vedantu in India. The mandate includes offline, digital media and performance media. The agency will also provide support in other operations such as strategy, analytics, integrated media planning, media activation and advertising operations.

Vedantu is a live online learning platform which offers both individual and group classes. Through the platform, teachers claim to provide personalised teaching using two-way audio, video and whiteboarding tools for real-time interaction. Vedantu caters to students from sixth to twelfth grade and prepares them for school board and competitive examinations as well as co-curricular courses.

“Our live online learning platform not only offers a personalised learning journey but also ensures tangible learning outcomes for our students. With the help of technology, content and intent, we hope to make this new way of learning accessible to every child. Towards this endeavour, in Essence, we found a partner that shares our vision, is equally driven by technology and data insights, and has the nimbleness to experiment, learn and grow,” Shivani Suri, chief marketing officer, Vedantu, said.

Read Also: PAYBACK India strengthens travel portfolio by partnering with Cleartrip

“The online education sector in India is poised for phenomenal growth in the coming years. Vedantu’s vision of reimagining and evolving the teaching and learning experience, combined with the utilisation of content and technology, is very much in line with our culture of experimentation and shared learning,” Anand Chakravarthy, managing director, Essence India, stated.

A part of GroupM, Essence is a global data and measurement-driven media agency which aims to make advertising more valuable to the world. Essence’s portfolio of clients include Google, Flipkart, NBCUniversal, L’Oréal and the Financial Times. The agency has over 1,800 staffers. Further, the company manages $4 billion in annualised media spend and deploys campaigns in 106 markets via 20 offices in APAC, EMEA and North America.