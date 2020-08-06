EsselWorld’s #showyourspirit campaign aims to promote optimism amid the challenging times

#showyourspirit campaign encourages people to share stories of recovery from the virus to spread positivity

With the country facing an unprecedented crisis over the last few months, EsselWorld along with Wunderman Thompson has launched a new campaign #showyourspirit encouraging people who have recovered from the virus to share their stories of reuniting with their families in order to spread positivity and optimism.

The stories will be in the form of song or dance are aimed at saluting the COVID-19 survivors and their families and spreading cheer during these tough times. As part of the campaign, EsselWorld will feature the videos of the participants on its Facebook and Instagram pages on August 15.

According to Paresh Mishra, senior VP – Sales and Marketing, EsselWorld Leisure Pvt. Ltd., there are hundreds of unfortunate stories where we fought and succumbed, but we also have many heroic chronicles where humanity succeeded in their battle against this pandemic. “As we approach our Independence Day, we only wish for a country that is free from this life-threatening virus. Hence this is our humble initiative to show our gratitude to the everyday heroes and spread joy and positivity to all the fighters who show us their ray of hope amidst these darker days,” he added further.

For Samarth Shrivastava, senior VP and executive business director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, India has always been known for their spirit of unity among all diversities and this Independence Day, the least that can be done is to stand unified once again and show our true spirit in this war of humanity against the deadly virus. “That’s probably what currently our nation needs from us the most,” he stated.

