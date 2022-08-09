Esports fan engagement startup STAN collaborates with FreeFire creators

Blockchain-based esports fan engagement platform STAN has partnered with multiple Garena FreeFire game content creators namely Gyan Gaming, AS Gaming, Lokesh Gamer, and Raistar, among others, informed the Company.

“Through our flagship platform, STAN intends to empower the fans to connect them with their favourite creators, and STAN users will play a game, chat, and make a live call with the creators. FreeFire being one of the most popular games in our country today, we strongly believe that partnering with its stakeholders will provide us an edge to stand out and make our mark in the esports arena countrywide,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder, COO, STAN, said.

The creators have a collective follower and subscriber base of over 8 crores on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, the Company informed. This partnership between STAN and these leading FreeFire creators was facilitated by XNetwork, a gaming, esports, and lifestyle talent management agency that empowers internet creators.

“We are excited to work with STAN, a platform that enables fans to engage on a whole new level altogether. With this partnership, we are aiming to reach unprecedented and seamless levels of new-age engagement for our fans and followers,” Lokesh Raj, a gamer, said.

Meanwhile, all of the above-mentioned FreeFire creators have signed licensing agreements with STAN for the latter to be able to provide trump card and digital collectibles services to them, which in turn would be enabling the creators to build an ecosystem for their fans, followers to connect with them and unlock new experiences.

Notably, STAN has built a uniquely-crafted one-stop platform for the constantly growing pool of esports fans in India and the world to optimally engage, play and grow closer to their idols in the esports space. The startup has already inked both NFT and non-NFT-centric partnerships with several leading FreeFire athletes and creators.

