Esports Collective launches Esports fan engagement platform FanSpace

With an aim to revolutionise the competitive gaming ecosystem in India, Esports Collective (ESC) plans to launch its esports fan engagement platform FanSpace. The platform will see a beta launch on August 15 as the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence. The app will go public on September 18, 2022.

We dedicated several months of research to garner insights and understand the problems that lie in competitive gaming, Aryaman Kataruka, co-founder, FanSpace, said. “As esports is heading towards a mainstream sport, there is a lack of authentic and one-stop availability of data, statistics and performance metrics of esports athletes and teams,” he added.

FanSpace aims to solve the access and information flow problem that the grassroots and the larger gaming community can benefit from. The data-driven approach will aim to cater to the needs of Esports enthusiasts by allowing them access to all the statistical data, match reports, and results of all the competitive games that are taking place in India at any given point.

Currently, the Indian video gaming and esports ecosystem lack a data-driven fan engagement platform. ESC noticed the business edge and worked on the opportunity to capitalise on community engagement and provide esports fans with all the information, statistics and data they needed about any match that is taking place with just a click of a button.

While the industry estimates the number of Esports players to have doubled from 300,000 in 2020 to 600,000 in 2021 and Esports teams also grew by over 50% from 60,000 in 2020 to more than 100,000 in 2021.

The total prize money as per the recent E&Y report in 2021 crossed Rs 200 million and there is also a meteoric rise in viewership, from 600,000 hours in 2020 to two million hours in 2021.

