ESPL ropes in LOCO as exclusive digital broadcast partner

Esports Premier League (ESPL) has roped in LOCO as its exclusive digital broadcast partner for the second season of the event. As per the partnership, all matches of the second season will be live-streamed exclusively on Loco’s app and website. The Grand Finals of the league will be hosted via LAN event.

“We are pleased to be working together with the team to create interesting and engaging content for the esports fans and the community out there. We are always keen to associate with brands that share the same passion for esports as us and are looking forward to a fruitful association,” Vishwalok Nath, ESPL director, said.

Loco is a virtual world of gaming communities that provides exclusive space to gaming creators and viewers. In the last few years, Loco claims to have witnessed growth in their active users. As per the company, Loco’s daily active viewers have scaled by 15x whereas monthly active viewers have seen eight times growth. Monthly active streamers have grown five times and live watch hours have scaled 78x times since January, 2021.

Loco will play a pivotal role in growing the fanbase for ESPL and providing yet another entertaining experience for the Indian gaming community, Ashwin Suresh, founder, Loco, stated. “As the exclusive broadcast partner for the league, we will provide fans with tons of exclusive content and a chance to interact with their favourite streamers,” he added.

Esports Premier League has already roped in smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile as its presenting sponsor for the second edition of the country’s first franchise-based esports league. TECNO Mobile plans to promote its upcoming smartphone TECNO Pova 3 through this league.

