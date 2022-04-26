ESL Gaming and Nielsen expand Esports measurement business relationship

ESL Gaming has expanded its partnership with Nielsen for an additional three years. The new agreement extends the already existing business relationship that started in 2019 and will continue to drive research standards in esports forward while providing ESL Gaming’s current and future brand partners with the necessary confidence to take their next, or first, step into the esports industry.

Nielsen is a true market leader when it comes to sports research, Tobias Vogt, director commercial operations, ESL Gaming, said. “The long standing relationship has already provided our business partners with many in-depth insights into and a great deal of standardised reliable data about esports communities, brand activations and measurable ROI. By expanding this collaboration and including more events, we keep innovating our ecosystems and the wider industry, and we are very excited to continue sharing our extensive knowledge with our existing and future partners,” he added.

The agreement enables ESL Gaming to regularly report monetary valuations to brand partners and advertisers based on Nielsen’s industry-leading quality index (QI) media methodology. This allows for determining the quantitative success of a partnership and for credible benchmarking against other esports and traditional sports.

The scope of the business relationship has been expanded to track more events per year and more broadcasts per platform and channel. Covering 17 events, including the ESL Pro Tour in CS:GO and ESL Gaming’s Dota 2 properties, as well as ESL Gaming’s complete mobile esports ecosystem, the collaboration focuses on four main areas– media and sponsor valuation, community and fan analytics, utilising standardised metrics, mobile gaming and Esports. “We are working closely with ESL to understand better their challenges to provide the best and most beneficial data around partner valuation and fan/consumer behavior in a rapidly developing entertainment industry around the world,” Timo Krueger, commercial director Esports and gaming, Nielsen Esports, stated.

