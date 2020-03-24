Eros Now ventures into English language content; launches Eros Now Prime

This move is in line with the streaming platform’s ambition to need the increasing demand for content.

Eros International’s video streaming platform, Eros Now is set to expand its content strategy by launching Eros Now Prime. This move is in line with the streaming platform’s ambition to need the increasing demand for content. The over-the-top (OTT) platform has signed a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal International Distribution. As per this partnership, Eros Now subscribers in South Asia will have access to NBCUniversal content, in addition to the existing Eros Now library, which comprises over 12,000 movie titles, original shows and music, as well as short-format content through Quickie, Eros’s short format video content offering.

“With growing focus on regional language and local content to cater to the next billion user market, we are addressing users who increasingly view themselves as ‘global citizens’ and aspire to connect with places, people, and ideas beyond their locale. This will influence the persistence of English-language content, films, music consumption and networking on social media,” Rishika Lulla Singh, chairman and CEO,Eros Digital, stated.

Eros Now has historically been a powerful Middle India product with deep penetration and distribution in tier 2 and tier 3 markets, with only Indian-language content as part of the platform. However, with the advent of Eros Now Prime, the brand is now poised to serve the global Indian citizen across metro cities and beyond.

According to Belinda Menendez, president and chief revenue officer, global distribution and International, NBCUniversal, the new deal will not only bolster Eros Now’s existing portfolio of premium content, but it also ensures that their viewers will be able to enjoy NBCUniversal’s vast catalogue of comedy and drama series for many years to come.

Eros International Plc ia a global Indian entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. With over three decades of experience in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema, Eros International has an extensive movie library comprising over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution.

