Eros Now to make content available in GCC markets; partners with EUROSTAR Group

Eros International’s the video streaming platform, Eros Now has partnered with UAE-based digital retail firm EUROSTAR Group. With this partnership, the South Asian entertainment platform aims to offer its wide array of content across genres and Indian regional languages to the GCC markets. The viewers of Indian entertainment content in the GCC markets can now take advantage of monthly and annual subscription packs of Eros Now from their nearest EUROSTAR-serviced retail outlet.

Eros Now is targetting the expats from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Egypt living in UAE and other GCC markets who are predominantly the main audience of Indian entertainment, especially Bollywood movies. Apart from offering a content library of over 12,000 movies, music videos, original shows, short format content Quickie, among others, will also offer regional content in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and many other Indian languages.

For Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, the streaming platform believe in constantly enhancing consumer experience and expand reach by partnering with relevant leading brands globally. “The partnership with EUROSTAR is a testament to our endeavour in offering easy accessibility and unparalleled entertainment to the massive consumer base across GCC countries.”

“The increasing demand for Indian entertainment content in GCC markets is the driving force behind this decision,” Shaan Jethwani, executive director, EUROSTAR Group.

Eros International Plc ia a global Indian entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. With over three decades of experience in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema, Eros International has an extensive movie library comprising over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution.

