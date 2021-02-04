Eros Now strengthens reach in the Middle East with marketing partnerships

he aim of these collaborations are to encourage Eros Now engagement and loyalty, and deepen Eros Now’s presence in the region.

South Asian streaming platform Eros Now has inked multiple marketing partnerships with leading consumer brands in the Middle East to enhance audiences’ online video streaming experience. The new partnerships include Emirates NBD and National Bank of Fujairah; Fazaa, a social initiative that aims to develop social interdependence and maintain effective bonds of solidarity within the UAE community; 6thStreet, a retailer of High Street fashion brands for women, men and kids; and Emax, one of the largest electronics retailers in the UAE. he aim of these collaborations are to encourage Eros Now engagement and loyalty, and deepen Eros Now’s presence in the region.

The global market for Indian entertainment enables Eros Now to intensify its connections across geographies, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said. “We expect these partnerships to attract a massive audience base for Eros Now, which presents the best of Indian entertainment across genres and formats,” he added.

The online subscription video market is proliferating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a majority of the demand coming from UAE and Saudi Arabia, which together account for 49% of the total subscriptions in MENA. By 2023, the online video subscription market is expected to reach almost five million consumers and annual revenue of over $400 million, according to a recent IHS Market report. Eros Now is home to Indian movies and especially Bollywood films that have a large fan base in the Middle East, as well as popular original programmes, short-format content (including Quickies) and music. The Eros Now platform has been present in the Middle East for several years and enjoys a strong and growing audience base in the region.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Eros Now. We believe in offering our customers the best price and great customer service, and providing smart offerings which complement their needs. Eros Now is the perfect offering as it caters to the audience’s rising demand for online content,” Narayan Agarwal, chief financial officer, Emax, stated.

