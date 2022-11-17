Eros Now ropes in Logituit to build and integrate media solutions for OTT platform

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Eros Now has selected Logituit to build and integrate media solutions for a superior viewing experience on the platform. According to a media statement, Logituit will integrate LogixPlayer across Eros Now platform over multiple devices and build and maintain custom apps on mobile and television platforms such as iOS, Tizen, WebOS, Roku, among others. As per company claims, LogixPlayer is Logituit’s flagship OTT player and claims to deliver unmatched viewing experiences for over 25 million users across the globe.

Eros Now will harness Logituit’s domain expertise and innovative products to bring innovation that will deepen user engagement and provide a delightful viewing experience to the users, Anupam Sengupta, strategy and business development lead, Eros Now, said. “Logituit will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with world-class technology capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable Eros Now to innovate at speed,” Biswarup Dasgupta, co-founder and head of media practice, Logituit, added.

Through the engagement, the company aims to help Eros Now re-imagine the customer experience and engagement, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace, and drive growth by improving user experience, enhanced playback experience, and innovative ad insertion techniques, it claimed.

