Eros Now partners with Visa to expands consumer offering

Video streaming platform Eros Now has partnered with Visa. The partnership will offer Visa cardholders a discount of 50% on their annual subscription to Eros Now and access to its library which includes over 12,000 movie titles, original shows, music videos, short format content – Quickies, among others. The library also entails originals from the house of Eros Now that caters to varied genres such as drama, thriller, comedy, among others. “Visa, a leader in payments technology around the world, has been offering a great value proposition to Indian consumers. Therefore, this association will help in further boosting the viewership by offering them easy access to the vast content catalogue of Eros Now,” Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, said.

According to a 2019 report by Eros Now and KPMG, more Indians are consuming content across an array of digital formats and platforms. The average time an Indian consumer spends on OTT platform is 70 minutes, and the average frequency of access is 12.5 times a week. The average single session duration is 40 minutes. This data thus shows that consumers are spending considerable time watching online content. This partnership with Visa will further enable consumers to choose from varied entertainment options that will help in boosting viewership.

As per the company, Eros Now’s collaboration with Visa will strengthen the payment integration for the platform that provides high-quality digital video experiences. “At a time when there is unparalleled growth in online payment and digital video streaming platforms, the partnership, exclusive to Visa consumers, will offer a wider range of payment options that they can pay for seamless access to unlimited and superior entertainment content,” the company said in a statement.

Eros Now is an on-demand South Asian entertainment video service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With over 12,000 movie titles, music videos, television programming content, Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide. Eros Now is a part of Eros International Plc. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, Freecharge is a digital platform for financial services and products with services available across a range of financial instruments including savings, payments, insurance, investment, digital gold and lending.

