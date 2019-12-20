Eros Now partners with Verizon Media Platform to meet global demand for Bollywood streaming content

Eros Now chose the Verizon Media Platform to simplify its video workflow and provide an end to end managed service from ingest to delivery

OTT platform Eros Now is using the Verizon Media Platform to meet global consumer demand for high quality streaming of Indian cinema. With global demand for Bollywood content on the rise, Eros Now has 12,000 movie titles, TV shows, Eros Now Originals and short-format content – Eros Now Quickie available in its library for over177 million users. The move is in line with the OTT platform’s aim to retain its market-leading position in India and futureproof its ability to penetrate additional markets.

According to Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, as the company continues with its mission of bringing Bollywood content to a global audience, it also needs to invest in technology. “It’s crucial that we invest in cutting edge technologies to maintain high-quality online experiences for the millions of users accessing our service from a range of devices and locations. Verizon Media’s Platform will play an important role in helping us deliver an unrivalled user experience to our customers around the world,” he added.

Eros Now chose the Verizon Media Platform to simplify its video workflow and provide an end to end managed service from ingest to delivery. Verizon Media’s workflow includes encoding, storage, delivery and provides support for all major DRMs including license server management. The cost and time-consuming nature of constantly updating these services individually are mitigated by delivering them all seamlessly via the Verizon Media Platform. With 145 points of presence globally, the Verizon Media Platform provides Eros Now with a streaming network to reach consumers in India and worldwide.

One of the biggest challenges content service providers face is being able to deliver high quality experiences to international audiences, Ralf Jacob, president, Verizon Media, said. “Eros Now is meeting this challenge head-on by using the Verizon Media Platform to simplify its video workflow so it can focus on delivering compelling user experiences,” ho noted.

