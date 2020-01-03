Eros Now partners with Ooredoo Qatar

Eros Now to offer its vast content library to Ooredoo users in Qatar

Eros International’s the video streaming platform, Eros Now has partnered with international telecommunications company Ooredoo Qatar. With this partnership, the South Asian entertainment platform aims to offer its wide array of content across genres and Indian regional languages to Ooredoo’s subscriber base. Ooredoo provides services in nine countries across the region including Qatar, plans to replicate similar alliance with Eros Now in new markets in the future.

Eros Now has over 12,000 movie titles, music videos, television programming and other content available on its platform. It claims to have more than 177.7 million registered users and 23.5 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering.

“Eros Now’s content certainly has a universal appeal and Qatar is one of the significant markets for us. The inconceivable demand for Indian content in the country has enabled Eros Now and Ooredoo to join hands and offer audiences the finest films, originals, music and more,” Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, said.

Read Also: How prices of TV channels may not reduce despite the new order by TRAI

According to Manar Khalifa Al-Muraikhi, director PR and corporate communications, Ooredoo, this partnership will strengthen Ooredoo portfolio and will further help in building bridges to connect with their global audience.

Eros International Plc ia a global Indian entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. With over three decades of experience in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema, Eros International has an extensive movie library comprising over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution.

Read Also: Panasonic India ushers the new year by urging people to #JunkTheJunk