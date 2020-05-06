Eros Now expands partnership with FreeCharge

According to the company, this collaboration caters to the demand of India’s massive digital-savvy customer base and enhances their online experience.

Video streaming platform Eros Now has expanded its partnership with Freecharge. As part of the partnership, Freecharge customers will now be able to access Eros Now’s content library at a 35% discount to the annual subscription price. The alliance further benefits Freecharge users as they will be able to avail a one-time cashback rebate of Rs 80 when subscribing to Eros Now. “As India constantly avails digital services for all their needs, the partnership with Freecharge helps Eros Now further to cater to audiences demand to stream premium content online,” Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said.

According to the company, at a time when consumers are increasingly opting for digital avenues to avail entertainment content, this collaboration caters to the demand of India’s massive digital-savvy customer base and enhances their online experience.

FreeCharge is continuously working towards creating opportunities to build deeper engagement with the consumers by presenting them more choices through such collaborations, Siddharth Mehta, CEO, FreeCharge stated. “Eros Now’s extensive entertainment content library appeals to today’s online audience, and we are pleased to extend this partnership to offer our customers unprecedented online entertainment,” he added.

India is forecasted to see accelerated growth in digital payments transaction value between 2019 and 2023, as per the recent KPMG report – Fintech in India – Powering Mobile Payments. The influx of innovation in digital payment infrastructure is a must to expand consumer reach. This partnership, therefore, helps in widening Eros Now’s consumer base and at the same time adds value to Freecharge existing service catalogue.

Eros Now is an on-demand South Asian entertainment video service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With over 12,000 movie titles, music videos, television programming content, Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide. Eros Now is a part of Eros International Plc. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, Freecharge is a digital platform for financial services and products with services available across a range of financial instruments including savings, payments, insurance, investment, digital gold and lending.

