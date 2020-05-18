Eros Now enters Bangladesh market; partners with Allianz Holdings

As a distribution partner in Bangladesh, Allianz Holdings will expand Eros Now’s reach and business

Streaming platform Eros Now has partnered with Allianz International Holdings Limited. As part of the collaboration, Allianz Holdings will distribute the video-on-demand service, Eros Now in Bangladesh. As per Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, Indian content has unprecedented demand in South Asian countries including Bangladesh. “We are constantly building a stronger connection with audiences across the globe by partnering with the most trusted brands. Allianz Holdings and we share similar ideologies; the distribution portfolio will thus enable us to tap a massive fan base for Indian online content in Bangladesh,” he added.

The partnership between Eros Now and Allianz Holdings will enable Eros Now to expand its offering to the country and capture a large share of audience. The content catalogue of Eros Now comprises over 12,000 movie titles, original shows, music videos, international shows, short-format content category Quickie, to name a few. As a distribution partner in Bangladesh, Allianz Holdings will expand Eros Now’s reach and business by distributing the online streaming platform to telecom and internet providers, OEM’s including set-top boxes and TV sets as well as promote the brand in the country through marketing tie-ups. Eros Now’s physical subscription card will also be available in more than 100,000 retail outlets, thus offering Bangladeshis easy access to premium entertainment content.

For Rishika Lulla Singh, chairman and chief executive officer, Eros Digital, the association with Allianz Holdings enables the company to offer its wide-ranging Indian entertainment content, especially popular Bengali movies, to the wide consumer base in Bangladesh.

“Allianz Holdings has over the years earned the reputation of rapidly developing business environment with a strong understanding of local culture. Eros Now is one of the most preferred Indian online streaming giants offering a wide variety of content that will entice the Bangladesh audience. Our strong distribution network focuses on serving the Video-On-Demand service to the potential consumers across the country,” Sakib M Rahman, CEO, Allianz Holdings Ltd, said.

