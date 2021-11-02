Eros Now collaborates with Facebook to launch a month-long Bollywood Film Festival

As per the company, the movies have been picked in a way that aims to ensure the right balance of genres, scale, and relevance during the festive season

Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation, has collaborated with Facebook India to launch a month-long Bollywood Film Festival on Facebook Watch this Diwali. As part of this collaboration, Eros Now will premiere a movie every day from its library of over 12,000 Indian films and stream it on Eros Now’s Facebook page from November 3 to December 2, 2021. The movies will be powered by Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem.

As per the company, the movies have been picked in a way that aims to ensure the right balance of genres, scale, and relevance during the festive season. The list includes titles from the 90s and 2000s such as Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Cocktail, Love Aajkal, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Raanjhanaa, Manmarziyaa, Vicky Donor, Hathi Mere Sathi among others.

“Our data science led research indicates that Bollywood movies have a strong repeat watch value. And during festival season, this repeat viewing increases many folds. With people preferring to stream long form content on their devices nowadays, this partnership with Facebook allows us to extend the joy of watching the old and new gems of Bollywood this Diwali to billions of social savvy audiences. We believe this campaign will add to the celebratory experience of Diwali in people’s life,” Ramakrishnan Laxman, senior vice president, marketing, Eros Now said.

“Our focus in India with Facebook Watch has been reflective of the diverse consumer tastes in the country. With movies and cinema being extremely popular with our community, we are excited to partner with Eros Now to enable fans to watch their favourite Bollywood movies on Facebook Watch. We hope this experience will enable people to share, connect and entertain themselves with content they like on Facebook,” Paras Sharma, director, media partnerships, Meta stated.

“This industry first initiative is a great example of democratizing the best of Bollywood content. Our association with Eros opens new avenues of user–brand experiences to drive Social Entertainment Commerce. We are certain that this unique festive partnership will pave a path for more engagement and result in further uptake of our content,” Vikram Tanna, chief operating officer, Mzaalo explained.

