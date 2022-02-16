Eros Now and Airtel Xstream Premium announce partnership

The partnership is in line with Eros Now’s strategy to focus on direct-to-consumer relationships

OTT entertainment platform Eros Now has announced that it has expanded its partnership with communications solutions provider Airtel, to bring the Eros Now OTT content library to Airtel Xstream Premium, a new aggregation oriented video streaming service launched by Airtel.

The partnership allows Eros Now to expand its reach further by tapping into Airtel’s over 300 million customer base across India. Airtel users will get access to Eros Now’s content of over 12,000 movies, originals, music, short-form content and more across languages and genres with a simplified search, customised recommendations and single access login on the Airtel Xstream Premium app on mobile and large screens (TV, tablet and PC).

The partnership is in line with Eros Now’s strategy to focus on direct-to-consumer relationships while strengthening and expanding key distribution partnerships. As part of the partnership, Eros Now will also be available across new bundled offerings to customers on Airtel Xstream Android set-top-boxes and Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Video on demand has emerged as the key driver of data consumption on telecom networks making content and its delivery channel equally important, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now, said. “Airtel has been a market leader in video and 4G penetration. This partnership allows for a symbiotic play wherein both entities can analyse the customer data and target subscribers with the content of their preference with an absolute precision. The collaboration also entitles Eros Now to be a part of Airtel’s preferred channel network and further strengthen our leading position in the Hindi-speaking markets,” Hussein added further.

“We are witnessing a huge surge in video consumption amongst our customers. And this growth is not limited to big cities but is also coming from smaller cities and towns. This strategic partnership with Eros Now enables us to provide the most sought-after content to consumers in the true heartland of India in their preferred language. It also allows us to enhance our offering and enrich our customer’s digital experience,” Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital, added on the partnership.

