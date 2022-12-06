Eros Media and Arabia Pictures partner to launch three feature films

Indian media and entertainment company Eros Media World PLC has partnered with Arabia Pictures to launch three full-length feature films. According to the company, these films will include the remake of a 2012 Bollywood film and two untitled Hindi language projects.

Saudi Arabia and India enjoy a strong relationship reflecting their economic and socio-cultural ties, Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros Media World, said. “Today, when Saudi Arabia is diversifying and inviting investments and expertise from all over the world, global media organisations such as ErosMedia can participate and contribute to the Saudi government’s vision,” he added.

In August this year, ErosMedia and Arabia Pictures announced a strategic partnership to explore opportunities in film production, technology, and Web3 space, it stated. According to the company, the partnership is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework of moving away from Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil to diversify its economy and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, media, and tourism.

The Indian and Arabian cultures share similar qualities and we believe that the first film, which is a remake, will resonate with the audiences, Abdulelah Alahmary, CEO, Arabia Pictures, stated. “We’re in the process of adapting the story with talented local Saudi writers. We will share the details on these projects soon,” he claimed.

