Eros International brings Pradeep Dwivedi on board as CEO

Eros International Plc has appointed Pradeep Dwivedi as chief executive officer (CEO) of its subsidiary Eros International Media Limited. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing business growth and operations of the company along with handling all commercial negotiations and representations in various markets, forums, customers, vendors and regulatory authorities. The appointment is effective immediately.

With over two decades of experience in the media industry, he has worked across sectors including advertising and media business, telecom and technology enterprises, banking and financial services institutions and automotive sector. He has also made his name through his work in digital infotainment business as well as print publication, news television channels and experiential events. His speciality lies in revenue growth, sales and marketing, value creation, joint ventures and partnerships, investments, product and service delivery, risk operations and general management.

According to Kishore Lulla, executive director, EIML, and executive chairman and CEO of Eros International Plc, Dwivedi’s energy, leadership credentials and relationships across multiple industries and deep understanding of media and technology business will be an asset in driving the company’s growth.

For Pradeep Dwivedi, the Indian media and entertainment industry is poised for rapid transformation in the digital era and Eros India, with its strong legacy and innovative vision of Kishore Lulla, is all set to take advantage of the enormous market opportunities ahead. “This provides a significant springboard to lead large-scale creation of value and business transformation. I am keen to work with all our stakeholders to accelerate growth and further success in the next exciting phase of its journey,” he added.

In the past, Dwivedi has worked with Sakal Media Group as group CEO. Prior to that, he was chief corporate sales and marketing officer of Dainik Bhaskar Group, and has worked with organisations such as Tata Teleservices, American Express, GE Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and Eicher Motors India.

