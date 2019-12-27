Ericsson’s ConsumerLab report predicts a future ruled by AI and VA

The report represents the predictions of 34 million early technology adopters

60% virtual assistant (VA) users believe that devices that understand our moods will be mainstream in two years, as per the ConsumerLab trend report by Ericsson. The Swedish telecommunications company in the eighth edition of its annual report evaluated consumer thoughts and predictions on near-future technology including artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), 5G, and automation. According to the report, autonomous and mood-predictive technology could soon play a bigger role in people’s everyday lives. The report represents the predictions of 34 million early technology adopters.

The report revealed that over 65% of VA users expect smart speakers to argue like a family member in the next two years. Further, 45% of consumers believe apps collect data about them even when they are not in use, while 51% of consumers are annoyed to always having to accept data collection cookies.

Meanwhile, more than 50% of AR or VR users want apps, glasses, and gloves that give virtual guidance for practical, everyday tasks such as cooking or carrying out repairs. Nearly 50% of VA users, claimed the report, are looking forward to automated bills and subscriptions, as well as self-restocking household supplies.

The report also predicts everyday decision-making to become automated as 31% of consumers soon are expected to go to ‘mind gyms’ to practice thinking and 39% of consumers depend on eco-watch to measure their carbon footprints. Furthermore, 48% of AR or VR users want online avatars that mimic them exactly, so they can be in two places at once. Lastly, the report claims that nearly 20% of smartphone users believe 5G will better connect the internet of things (IoT) devices, such as household appliances and utility meters.

According to Michael Björn, head, research agenda, Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab, technology adopters see a future where our devices know us better than we know them. “Imagine a smartphone that not only knows what you do but also knows who you are. Today, artificial intelligence can understand your personality just by looking into your eyes,” he said.

It should be noted that the insights in the report are based on Ericsson ConsumerLab’s global research activities tracked for over 23 years. Additionally, the MNC also drew on data from an online survey conducted during October 2018 of advanced internet users in 10 influential cities across the world.

