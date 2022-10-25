Equitas Small Finance Bank launches part of its ‘Circle of Life’ campaign 

Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched its video campaign with the aim of boosting the empowering journey of its women customers. As per the company, this edition of its ‘Circle of Life’ series features transformative stories of women who have brought about a positive change within themselves and empowers budding entrepreneurs to believe in themselves.

‘Circle of Life’ series signifies a way of taking and giving back to society and showcases the lives of people such as Poonam Karan who have gone through a transformative journey, Vignesh Murali, head of marketing and corporate communications, said. “Equitas have played a small part in taking them close to their dreams. Through the campaign, the bank aims to reach a wider audience with the series to inspire and give hope to Indians in times of uncertainty,” he added.

In the ad film, the story portrays Poonam Karan, a woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, who had to relocate to Rajasthan due to her irresponsible husband. She gathered the courage to leave the house in a poor financial condition. Wandering to seek work, she steps into a boutique and gets a job stitching buttons, but learns a lot more in two years. The ad shows how Poonam gains experience and starts her business by designing and sewing her ideas to create her own collection.

Also Read: Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook