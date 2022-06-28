Equiniti India ropes in Tom Thomas as head of marketing

Equiniti (EQ), the UK-headquartered shareholder management fintech name, has appointed Tom Thomas as head of marketing and branding in India. Thomas will lead EQ India’s branding push while also heading the operations team that supports EQ’s global marketing.

“Thomas is the natural choice to lead our branding initiative in India. His multidisciplinary experience and deep knowledge gives him a unique understanding of how external audiences view and engage with Equiniti. He will play a crucial role in defining our brand as we continue to bring Indian talent to global markets,” Anand Ramakrishnan, MD, Equiniti India, said.

As per the company, in his 15 years of experience, he has become known for leading ground-breaking teams that consistently deliver high-impact outcomes in the areas of brand transformation, digital impact, strategic engagements, and employer branding. In various previous roles, Thomas has helped CMS IT Services, Aujas Cybersecurity, and HCL Technologies strengthen their brands and scale their business with differentiated programs and high-impact campaigns.

Equiniti (EQ) is the UK-headquartered shareholder management fintech company. EQ India is the offshore arm of the EQ (Equiniti) Group. EQ India services expertise include application support, finance shared services, marketing, HR and Payroll, IT infrastructure support, and learning and development. It has a market position in UK and USA.

