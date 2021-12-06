EPIC rebrands itself for a metaverse future

The content will be available on the network’s app, EPIC ON, for audiences across the globe.

IN10 Media Network’s infotainment channel EPIC plans to add another dimension to its offerings, by evolving its brand personality, in keeping with the times. As per the network, from December 16, EPIC will undergo a brand makeover, and a programming line-up that endeavors to grow beyond, and forge a future for infotainment; succinctly encapsulating the vision with the phrase – ‘Soch Se Aage’.

EPIC is the first Indian platform to exclusively showcase India-centric content in Hindi, Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said. “The media universe is poised on the edge of transforming into a metaverse. ‘Glocal’ is no longer just a text book phrase for the future, but the very essence of the modern audience that has explored all that is available from around the world, and is hungry for more. It is this ‘more’ that is at the heart of EPIC’s new brand philosophy and will be the cornerstone of showcasing content that is ‘Soch Se Aage’ – beyond the known universe of knowledge, ideas, and stories; into the metaverse of an exciting future that continues to celebrate India,” he added.

The first step into this future is with a slew of new programming that steps forth into this new vision while recreating the old magic of its iconic shows in a reimagined presentation. Commemorating Vijay Diwas, the first roll-out in the line-up of fresh content is Lakshya 1971 – Vayusena Ke Veer Yoddha, anchored by Harman Singha. The network will also launch a four-part docu-series on the Indian Postal service– India Post – Dhaage Jo Desh Jode, narrated by Akul Tripathi. Jugaad Mania, Homecoming- A Nation’s Fight For It’s People, Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaaniyaan, are also some of the new shows in the pipeline. Furthermore, the network also plans to bring some international projects that resonate with the new brand philosophy.

In sync with the broadcast originals, are a handful of digital-first offerings that pack a punch of infotainment while driving forward the new philosophy. EPIC Khoj endeavors to trace the roots of Indian communities while What’s in the Name delves in to the stories and myths behind how various cities, rivers, historic places, and much more got their names. Short Mid-Wicket Tales is a treasure trove of unlocking cricket-related stories and trivia. The content will be available on the network’s app, EPIC ON, for audiences across the globe.

