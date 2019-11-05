Epic On partners with Paytm

The EPIC On library comprises of high-definition (HD) content across genres (Representational image)

EPIC Channel’s video-on-demand platform EPIC On has entered into an exclusive partnership with Paytm. As part of the partnership, EPIC On will offer 40% cashback on the subscription value of quarterly, bi-yearly, and annual subscription plans, under the ‘Hot Deals – Entertainment’ section of Paytm App.

The EPIC On library comprises of high-definition (HD) content across genres – with select shows in Hindi, English, and Tamil – along with short format content, and video books by Devdutt Pattanaik. The platform also includes popular shows by EPIC Channel such as Regiment Diaries, Siyaasat, Road Less Travelled, Wilderness Days, Indipedia, The Great Escape, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahi, Stories By Rabindranath Tagore (directed by ace director Anurag Basu), Ekaant, among others.

“We constantly endeavour to collaborate with partners across categories, and be available at varied avenues in our effort to reach out to newer audiences for them to experience our product and storytelling. Customer delight is our aim and our seamlessly integrated partnership with Paytm is a step in this direction,” Adita Jain, AVP, product and strategy, EPIC On, said.

Valid till March 2020, the cashback offer is valid for the three-month subscription of Rs. 160, six-month subscription of Rs. 300 and an annual subscription of Rs. 500 for Paytm users.

“We are continuously working to provide payment solutions and special offers to our users for all kinds of use cases. With this partnership, our users can avail the discounted rate and watch their favorite show,” Deepak Abbot, senior vice president, Paytm, noted.

EPIC On is the online streaming video platform from EPIC Channel, which features premium India-centric multi-language TV shows, short videos, as well as specials across the genres of sports, food, history, mythology, among others. EPIC On is available on Google Play, Apple Store, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Xiaomi Mi TV.