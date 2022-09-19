Epic condoms rolls out new campaign ‘Make Love Epic’

Epic Condom, from the house of Mankind Pharma, has rolled out a new campaign. Titled, ‘Make Love Epic’, through the campaign the brand aims to announce the arrival of a premium range of Epic condoms in the market.

Mankind Pharma has launched a premium product in the market and haverolle dout an intensive campaign to make customers aware of the new offering, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president (AVP) – sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said. “The thought behind having a 360-degree campaign is to increase its visibility in the market while highlighting its unique features to help the audience know about the offerings. The newly launched Epic condoms needed an intensive campaign to match up to the premium market segment that it caters to,” he added.

According to the company, Epic Condoms is a new entrant in the market, and this campaign is designed to introduce and make consumers aware of the new brand from India’s leading condom brand i.e. Manforce Condoms, to the target audience. The campaign is specifically focused on the Delhi NCR region and will run for a period of three months. For the same, the company has taken a 360-degree approach to enhance the product visibility across multiple channels like on-ground, digital and radio to instill better recall value amongst the audience. To make people aware of the new product, hoardings have been displayed at all the prime spots across Delhi NCR – regions along with Delhi Metro ad spaces. The primary objective of the campaign is to increase affinity in the minds of the consumers and have a better recall.

The brand adopted a geo-targeted approach for social media promotions and collaborated with content platforms to get as much attention towards the e-commerce website to amplify purchases substantially.

