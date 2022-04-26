ePayLater rolls out a brand awareness campaign

ePayLater has launched a new campaign across mediums with an aim to educate and create awareness amongst retailers. The marketing plan includes TV as well as paid performance marketing, along with influencer campaigns. With this campaign, the company tries to highlight the challenges retailers across the country face regularly.

For Aurko Bhattacharya, co-founder, ePayLater, India’s retail industry is witnessing a paradigm shift, post the pandemic. “We are witnessing an ever-increasing trend of small and medium enterprises working towards the formalisation of their companies to ensure growth, and they are achieving this by shifting focus on technology and new areas of growth. Technology has played a pivotal role in this shift and this is where ePayLater serves as an enabler. As a brand, we have invested a lot of time and effort in creating a fintech platform that makes the process of availing credit easy; thus financially empowering these shopkeepers to unleash their true potential. With our new media campaign, we hope to reach out to a large number of retailers and encourage them to join the ever-increasing community of ePayLater users so that they can also reap the benefits of our platform like countless others,” he stated.

The campaign is conceptualised for the local shopkeepers who have done so much for everyone, Sunay Jain, head marketing, ePayLater, said. “The ad campaign echoes the brand’s promise of providing success to the shopkeeper’s business. Additionally, to empower and educate our local shop owners, we have adopted a direct door to door training with our on-ground sales team, helping them to use the application. We find them more and more open to change and innovation,” he added.

ePayLater aims to provide a zero cost credit solution to SMEs spread across more than 100 cities in the country. The company works with B2B brands such as Metro Cash and Carry, Flipkart Wholesale, BigBasket, among others and also directly with large FMCG brands.

