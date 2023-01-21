ePayLater appoints Aman Kumar as new CFO

ePayLater, a SME credit space startup, has appointed Aman Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer.

Kumar, a CA, has over 18 years of experience and will be spearheading the finance function at ePayLater. Previously, he has worked with organisations including the Tata Group and Workex.jobs.

“With my experience which includes financial strategies and scaling businesses, I look forward to being a part of ePayLater. At ePaylater, I will be responsible for optimizing its financial performance and contributing to the planned business expansion”, said Aman Kumar, CFO of ePayLater.



With its B2B embedded financing solution, the company helps small businesses boost their revenue.

“Aman is joining us at a critical moment. Apart from disbursing more than INR 3,000 crore to countless MSMEs from across the country, we registered a massive 30X growth in the last two years. The company is now poised for another round of growth. Aman’s years of experience in finance and scaling businesses will contribute to catapulting ePayLater to the next step,” said Aurko Bhattacharya, co-founder, ePayLater.

