EORTV names Shobhit Attray as executive director

EORTV has appointed actor Shobhit Attray as executive director. For Attray, gender equality and acceptance is EORTV’s focus and the app aims to convey the message to the society through its stories. “EORTV has some of the best content on the app and the audiences have adopted EORTV as their preferred platform for entertainment. EORTV is a LGBTQ focused platform, which has a clear vision to bring change in the mindset of people. This will inspire the society to live a life without judgement towards all types of people in our community,” he stated.

Attray portrayed various roles in serials such as Prithvi Raj Chauhan, Meera, Mahavir Hanuman, Na Aana Is Desh Laado, Aaj ki Housewife sab Jaanti Hai, Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo, Muskaan and more.

“Acting brought me to Mumbai and gave me the life of dreams. I’m always ready for all the acting projects,” Attray further adds about his acting projects.

Launched by cinematographer and director Deepak Pandey, EORTV is a video streaming app that offers premium and original content from producers and publishers. The app supports over 150 – 200 TV channels, and users can view movies, TV shows, web series, music videos, LGBTQ orginals and short videos.

Read Also: Prasar Bharati to air WNBA And NBA G League on DD Sports

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook