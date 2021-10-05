Deepak Pandey is certain the app will reach its mark.

EORTV has appointed Deepak Pandey as the CEO of the company. EORTV is a platform which promotes gender equality leveraging social, digital and entertainment mediums to gain momentum and create awareness. The company is the country’s first to highlight LGBTQ community and takes immense pride to promote the lesser accepted community. “Unlike other corporate CEOs and directors, I will not be the one who will sit at the office and take corporate decisions. My journey of being into entertainment is valued for and I am a creative person, so naturally I will apply all of those into action to make EORTV a success,” Deepak Pandey said.

As per the company, with EORTV he gets the platform he wished and with the variety and diversity in content and the way digital medium is booming, Deepak Pandey is certain the app will reach its mark. “I truly believe to bring the changes in society through fresh and modern outlook to Indian digital content. At EORTV, our aim is not only to create shows, but to encourage careworn communities to spread massive awareness and create a change like no other. I believe when it comes to acceptance of any communities and gender equality, we need to understand them. Our vision is to bring equality and acceptance of the LGBTQ community, as they are part of our society,” he added.

Deepak was nominated for Best Director in Filmfare OTT Awards 2020, for two of his shows, The Bull of Dalal Street and Kasak. Deepak Pandey started off with his journey in entertainment as a cinematographer and within a short time went to be a part of TV shows such as Prithvi Raj Chauhaan, Devon ke Dev Mahadev, Ashoka, Shobha Somnath Ki, Jhansi ki Rani, Maharana Pratap, Fear Files, Qubool Hain, Saraswati Chandra and many more.

