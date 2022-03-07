EORTV appoints Falguni Shah as managing director

Meanwhile, Kaushik Izardar stepped down as the executive director of EORTV in August 2021

OTT platform EORTV has appointed Falguni Shah as the managing director of its OTT Business. In her new role, Shah will be responsible for the rollout and management of EORTV’s content and revenue. She will also be handling the brand to create awareness for the Indian market. “We have a huge responsibility to entertain our audience with relevant content. Also because LGBTQ is a sensitive topic in India, we are catering to the content demand with utmost care taking into consideration the sentiments of our audiences. Content is of prime importance to us. We’ve been building an innovative OTT business which we now plan to further accelerate this year,” Falguni Shah, managing director, EORTV, said. Falguni Shah will continue to hold her position at the EORTV’s production arm Dreamzz Images Studio.

In other developments, Kaushik Izardar stepped down as the executive director, of EORTV in August 2021.

Falguni Shah brings in a decade of experience working with leading broadcast, video-on-demand, and digital companies. Shah’s expansion of portfolio comes as EORTV continues to expand its commitment to development of the OTT marketplace. Shah has over 12 years of experience in content creation, brand integrations, syndication and marketing. Prior to her experience in the entertainment industry, she has held senior positions in the multiple companies such as Standard Chartered Finance Ltd, HDFC Standard Life, Tata Teleservices Ltd and BPL (Loop) Mobile, post which she switched from corporate to the content industry joining Dreamzz Images Studio.

EORTV is a premium video streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive and original content. Users can view Web series, Music videos, LGBTQ originals and short videos. The app focuses on making content that caters to the careworn community in the society.

Read Also: From full funnel to martech, why advertising is all about RoI

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook