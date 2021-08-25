Entropy ropes in Nidhi Bubna as chief operative officer

She comes with over ten years of diverse experience in the field of media and entertainment

Entertainment digital marketing agency Entropy has appointed Nidhi Bubna as chief operative officer (COO). She will take charge in September 2021. Bubna is known to have driven end to end film marketing, strategy and media for blockbuster Bollywood films at Fox Star Studios. She comes with over ten years of diverse experience in the field of media and entertainment.

During her tenure at Fox Star Studios, she has worked on the marketing, strategy and media of several blockbuster films at like Sanju, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Chhapaak, Baaghi 2, among others. She handled strategy, media planning and project management for Bollywood movies at the studio.

Previously, she was associated with Star India, as part of Hotstar and later worked on Star network channels. In the earlier part of her career, she also worked with Bennet Colman, Lodestar Universal, Mindshare.

“It has been a wonderful journey over the last ten years in the marketing, entertainment and media world, where I got to be a part of variety of films and shows. Every experience has been special and enriching and I will implement these learnings to this new journey that lies ahead,” Bubna stated.

“With this shift to Entropy, the biggest digital marketing agency, I am thrilled to be working with Prabhat who is one of the most influential strategists in our country. I am confident that I shall spearhead operations at Entropy in an able manner under his superlative guidance,” she added.

Entropy, founded by Prabhat Choudhary, manages the digital accounts of the country’s major celebrities. Their cumulative social media reach is a staggering 308 million, the company said in a statement.

