Enterprise Ireland appoints TechDivine as its digital partner for Education in Ireland brand

South Asia is one of the top-emerging markets for students planning to study abroad

Enterprise Ireland has appointed TechDivine as its digital partner for its Education in Ireland brand. Enterprise Ireland wants to raise awareness about Ireland as a study destination for students across South Asia through this collaboration. TechDivine will work closely with Education in Ireland to support the activities of the team. In addition, it will undertake a number of digital marketing projects to advance the activities of Education in Ireland in the South Asia regions. According to Barry O’Driscoll, regional manager, India and South Asia, Education in Ireland, South Asia is one of the top-emerging markets for students planning to study abroad, especially in the West.

“With widespread digitisation and rising dependence on online marketing for outreach, we have partnered with TechDivine Creative Services to manage Education in Ireland’s digital mandate to establish Ireland as an educational hub for international students. TechDivine’s team understands the nuances of the digital media especially in the education landscape. I am positive that the team’s creative approach will help us achieve our goals in South Asian markets,” O’Driscoll added.

TechDivine’s duties include designing and implementation of a digital strategy to build the Education in Ireland brand in the region among higher education students and other stakeholders. Moreover, it will also focus on the development and management of a virtual community across social media platforms, as well as supporting promotional efforts of the members of the brand like Ireland’s higher education institutions.

“Ireland has world-class institutions and enriching career opportunities. This, coupled with their warm Irish welcome and being an English speaking nation are a boon for individuals planning a great career ahead. Our role is to get this message across to the students in South Asia, who are planning to pursue higher education abroad. We look forward to strategising and delivering digital marketing campaigns that have an impactful ROI while adding exceptional value for Enterprise Ireland, the educational institutions and their students,” Ananthanarayanan V, founder and CEO, TechDivine Creative Services, stated.

Read Also: Tata Sky launches its new Maharashtra-focused campaign featuring actor Nana Patekar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook