Eno’s new campaign urges consumers to take action and resolve acidity right at its onset

The television commercial has been launched for North, West and East markets

GSK Consumer Healthcare’s antacid brand Eno has launched a new television commercial that marks the television debut of its popular digital campaign, Gadbad Gadbad. With its message of ‘First time right – First time Eno’, it urges consumers to take action and resolve the acidity occasion with Eno right at its onset.

The television commercial has been launched for North, West and East markets, where home remedies such as jeera, neembu pani are very commonly used as acidity solutions. The film uses the narrative of a family enjoying ludo and samosas, when a sudden condition of acidity brings an interruption in the game. While the popular remedy of a glass of neembu paani fails to remove the acidity, Eno emerges as the saviour with its fast action formula that provides relief in just six seconds. The latest TVC will be run across TV, digital video and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency.

Indians have an affinity for home remedies since ages, Vijay Sharma, area marketing lead, OTC (and expert marketing ISC), GSK Consumer Healthcare said. “The earlier phases of Gadbad Gadbad campaign has received a great response as it strikes a chord with these consumers and ensures that they enjoy their life interruption-free. This time, we tried to create relevance amongst consumers who prefer home remedies against acidity, especially during the pandemic through this TVC. We are confident that this new commercial will be well-received by our audience, as we look forward to welcoming new consumers in our brand,” he added further.

GSK Consumer Healthcare in India is a fast-moving consumer healthcare company with brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin. Its Mission Health program touches the lives of approximately 90,000 people by focusing on health and wellbeing with projects dedicated to neglected tropical diseases, dengue management, cleft and palate surgeries and plastic waste management.

Read Also: Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook