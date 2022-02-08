Enormous wins communications mandate of Finolex Wires and Cables

Enormous mandate will be to manage the brand’s digital presence, starting from from social media creatives, digital campaigns to media and innovations.

Finolex Wires and Cables has awarded it’s complete communications mandate to Enormous, Mumbai. Enormous mandate will be to manage the brand’s digital presence, starting from from social media creatives, digital campaigns to media and innovations.

Sandeep Patwardhan, assistant vice president, Enormous said, “I believe there is a significant amount of untapped potential in the category as a whole. Our goal will be to make Finolex the top choice for electrical solutions in the country, using Enormous’ innovative and cultural approach.”

“Finolex has a long history of creating trust in Indian consumers across generations. In this hyper-competitive business, we were looking at working with a company that can deliver integrated communication solutions that will allow us to connect and engage with our diverse customers across different platforms. We were looking for a partner who shared our brand’s mission and had unique ideas and approaches. We are convinced that our partnership with Enormous will help increase our ability to communicate with our target consumers in a more influential and relevant way,” said Amit Mathur, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Finolex Cables.

Finolex Cables claims to be the market leader in FMEG category with products ranging from wires, cables, switches, fans, LED, switchgear, water heater, room heater etc. Finolex Cables has cemented its reputation as an innovative leader and quality manufacturer by constantly upgrading technology, modernizing manufacturing facilities and maintaining the highest standards in quality and service.

Enormous Brands claims to be among the largest independent creative agencies in India. It works across mainline, digital and content to provide communication solutions to its clients.

