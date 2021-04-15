Enormous Brands to manage brand planning and creative duties of Kapiva

The account was bagged following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed through the agency’s Mumbai office

Independent creative agency, Enormous Brands has bagged the brand planning and creative duties of Kapiva, an Ayurvedic brand that is bringing healthy food choices to the consumers with its range of Ayurvedic products. The account was bagged following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed through the agency’s Mumbai office.

As part of the mandate, Enormous Brands will now be responsible for brand planning, designing strategy to achieve the business objective and also provide strategic counsel for content creation and amplification across mediums.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Enormous Brands as we look to build out Kapiva into an enduring, differentiated brand. Enormous has a great track record of differentiated storytelling for challenger brands. They have a deep understanding of the urban millennial consumer and really understood the value proposition of Kapiva to our consumers,” Shrey Badhani, co-founder, Kapiva said on the association with the agency.

“Kapiva is a brand born out of age old practices of Ayurvedic nutrition made accessible for the modern families. It has its roots in tradition and yet fits into a modern household’s life with innovative formats. Kapiva did exceedingly well in the last few years with people’s attention shifting to better nutrition and going forward, we’ll look forward to building even higher relevance for the brand in the consumer’s mind,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands, added.

Enormous Brands, an independent creative agency believes that the grammar of speaking to the consumer has changed. Brands need newer ways of not just communicating but forming talk-worthy connections. The clients Enormous Brands is associated with includes Dish TV, Reliance Capital, Policybazaar, Tata AIG, Facebook, Jubilant among others.

