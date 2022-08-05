Enormous Brands strengthens its leadership teams at Mumbai and Delhi offices

Independent digital and creative agency Enormous Brands has bolstered its operations with significant appointments across their branches at Delhi and Mumbai. The agency has brought on board Pratik Adhikari as associate vice president, account management and Parijaat Sehgal as client servicing director and head at its Gurgaon office. Pratik Adhikari and Parijaat Sehgal will both work with Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands to strengthen the North operations.

All of the new appointments at Enormous are effective immediately. “Along with the team that Enormous already has and now the addition of this new dynamic team, I honestly think that we at last have the best-in-class account management team possible anywhere in the country,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous said.

Pratik Adhikari’s last stint was with Lowe Lintas as a business head in its Gurgaon office. Adhikari has worked across more than 15 product categories in his career. He has played an instrumental role in drafting communication strategies for global and national brands such as Thums Up, NatureFresh, India Gate, Jameson, Absolut, HP, Philips, Whirlpool, OLX, Uber, Harley Davidson, McDonald’s, Hindustan Times, Vodafone, amongst others.

Parijaat Sehgal was previously with Innocean Worldwide and has extensive experience in the automotive category. Aside from Hyundai and Hero, he’s also worked on diverse brands like PayTm, Zomato, Pizza Hut, Greenply and Taco Bell.

Further, for its Mumbai operations Enormous has also brought on board Swati Agnihotri as client servicing director from Ogilvy Mumbai. She comes in with extensive experience in the financial services category. She used to work on ICICI Bank in Ogilvy and has also worked in the marketing division of Kotak Mahindra. She brings in experience in both mainline and digital. Aside from finance, she’s also been a part of large campaigns on Kotex, Huggies, Welspun, J&J Acuvue and Shemaroo Entertainment.

Also Read : Kotak Mahindra Bank inks association with Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 14 as the ‘official banking partner’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook