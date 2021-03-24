  • MORE MARKET STATS

Enormous Brands bags the creative mandate of Howzat

By: |
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 12:45 PM

The creative mandate entails building awareness and providing strategic counsel for content creation and amplification across mediums

The account will be managed through the Mumbai office

Enormous Brands has won the creative mandate of fantasy sports platform Howzat. The creative mandate entails building awareness and providing strategic counsel for content creation and amplification across mediums. The account will be managed through the Mumbai office.

Operated by Junglee Games, Howzat is a fantasy sports app that combines sports and skills to offer sports lovers a thrilling gaming experience. It allows gamers to create fantasy teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi by selecting players from real teams playing real matches on the ground. The platform has over eight million users in India.

“Howzat is on a mission to use disruptive innovation to transform the world of fantasy sports. We are confident that our partnership with Enormous Brands will help us grow our brand and expand engagement opportunities in the current times. We are delighted to have Enormous Brands as our creative partners,” Aman Satija, head of growth and revenue, Junglee Games said on the association with the agency.

“We are thrilled to be working with Junglee Games, one of South Asia’s fastest-growing skill game companies. We are excited to deliver ground-breaking work in the future. Via an innovative approach, we are working to further improve the brand’s foothold in this hyperactive category. I’m sure that this will be a fruitful collaboration,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands, added.

Enormous Brands is an independent creative agency offering a host of services across the advertising and communication spectrum to brands in several categories. The clients Enormous Brands is associated with include Dish TV, Reliance Capital, Policybazaar, Tata AIG, Facebook, Jubilant among others.

