Enormous Brands bags the creative mandate of bike taxi platform Rapido

Enormous Brands, an independent creative agency, has bagged the creative mandate of bike-taxi platform Rapido. The mandate was won following a multi agency pitch and will be managed by the Gurgaon office of Enormous Brands. To kickstart this association, Enormous Brands has already conceptualised the #GoOhhWithRapido campaign for Rapido which has been launched recently.

As part of the mandate, Enormous Brands will be handling the creative duties of coming up with the brand campaign and other subsequent campaigns. With the pandemic impact slowing down our reigns last year, our focus this year through marketing will be to amplify the brand positioning and make bike taxi synonymous with Rapido in the market, Amit Verma, head of marketing, Rapido said. “We hope Enormous Brands’ experience and passion of helping build impactful campaigns to build strong brands and businesses, will help us achieve our bullish goals,” he added further on the association with the agency.

“We are delighted to associate with Rapido and create work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers and look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market. We aim at making Rapido the most affordable way for daily commuting in India. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering campaigns closely aligned with the brand’s business goals,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands said.

Enormous Brands is an independent creative agency offering a host of services across the advertising and communication spectrum to brands in several categories. The clients Enormous Brands is associated with include names such as Dish TV, Reliance Capital, Policybazaar, Tata AIG, Facebook, Jubilant, among others.

