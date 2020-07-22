Enormous Brands bags the creative mandate for Bharti Axa’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Independent creative agency Enormous Brands has bagged the creative duties for Bharti Axa’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in a multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be handled out of the company’s Delhi office. According to the general insurance company, this sowing season it will act as an insurer to farmers in states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The agency will be handling the creative work for both the states.

As part of the mandate, we will insure the farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka for three years, which provides them protection for the losses occurring owing to uncertainty or unfavourable events like weather vagaries,

pest attacks resulting in yield deprivation on the field, Alok Shukla, senior vice president and head, Agriculture and Rural Business and Legal Claims, Bharti Axa General Insurance Company Ltd. said, “Crop Insurance portal will speed up service delivery and will also enable the digitization of notification of areas, crops, schemes for enabling information access to multiple stakeholders thereby facilitating ease of access to the farmers in availing crop insurance services,” he added.

According to Geetanjali Kothari, vice president and head – Marketing, Bharti Axa General Insurance Company Ltd., the agriculture sector has faced a difficult time due to climate change and the ongoing pandemic. “We recognize the need to empathise with the sector more than ever before as we take the message on ground urging them to secure their crops. Enormous Brands understands this and we, in partnership with Ashish and team, are working towards designing a communication strategy that will help build trust along with instilling the need for the product,” she elaborated.

As we know agriculture is the largest employer in the country, during these unprecedented times our motive will be to create a strategic and creative framework for this product, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, said. “I look forward to beginning this journey of innovative work for Bharti Axa Pradhan Mantri FasalBima Yojana,” he stated.

