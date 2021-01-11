Enormous Brands bags communication mandate for Jubilant FoodWorks’ Ekdum

The agency plans to integrate innovation, content, and media, to deliver out-of-the-box ideas and develop a connect between the brand and its target group

Enormous Brands, an independent creative agency, has won the brand communications mandate for Ekdum, a newly launched biryani brand by Jubilant FoodWorks. As per the mandate, Enormous Brands will strategise, plan and execute brand communications strategy for Ekdum, elevating its brand awareness.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), which operates the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India recently announced the launch of a new restaurant chain selling biryani under the Ekdum brand, capitalising on the popularity of the rice-based dish among Indian diners. Last year, the food services company announced its foray into casual Chinese dining with the launch of Hong’s Kitchen. The brand communications of Hong’s Kitchen is also managed by Enormous Brands for more than a year.

“It is exciting to be the official brand communications partner for ‘Ekdum’ and continue our association with Jubilant FoodWorks. The idea is to leverage our expertise in executing ingenious brand campaigns for enhancing their online presence and thus helping the brand to reach new heights. We plan to integrate innovation, content, and media, to deliver out-of-the-box ideas and develop a connect between the brand and its target group. We look forward to a long-term association with Jubilant FoodWorks Limited to achieve desired results,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands said on winning the mandate for the new brand.

Enormous Brands is an advertising agency offering communication services to brands across categories. The clients Enormous Brands is associated with includes names such as Reliance Capital, Tata AIG, Hotstar, Facebook, Samsung among others.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Tonic Worldwide’s Unmisha Bhatt on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Read Also: How brands are leveraging sports marketing to build a stronger consumer connect

Read Also: How travel industry players can build brand desirability through digitised experiences

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook