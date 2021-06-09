Enormous bags the communications mandate of Workex

Workex is a unified technology platform for hiring and managing workforce for enterprises

Independent creative agency Enormous has bagged the communications mandate of Workex, a unified technology platform for hiring and managing workforce for enterprises of various sizes, across sectors and every part of the country. As part of the mandate, Enormous will be handling integrated creative duties for Workex, to create a brand positioning that’s clearly differentiated and stays true to its service offerings in the long run. “We are excited at the possibilities emerging from our coming together with Enormous, in whom we have found an innovative, vibrant, extremely grounded creative agency,” Nimish Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Workex said.

Workex enables hiring and managing workforce for enterprises by reducing time to hire with its AI enabled matching engine and workforce management through workflow automation. It is mobile first to bring all users including jobseekers, businesses and their staff on a unified platform, thereby providing a one-stop solution for creating trust with transparency.

“We look forward to creating ground-breaking work that adds value to the brand and helps to increase brand preference in India. Because of the current circumstances, the hiring and managing workforce in the industry is becoming increasingly competitive, and the future belongs to brands who stand out. And that is exactly what we intend to achieve for the brand Workex,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous added on the association with the brand.

Enormous Brands is an independent creative agency in India led by Ashish Khazanchi, Vivek Suchanti and Ajay Verma. The agency works across mainline, digital and content to provide communication solutions to its clients across different sectors. Its clientele includes names such as PepsiCo India, Lenskart, MobiKwik, Emami Limited, Bajaj Finserv, ShopClues, Dish TV, among others.

