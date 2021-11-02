  • MORE MARKET STATS

Enormous bags brand strategy and creative mandate for The House of Abhinandan Lodha

By: |
November 02, 2021 12:38 PM

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office

The brand wants to leverage Enormous’ expertise in new product category creation

Creative agency Enormous has won the brand strategy and creative mandate for The House of Abhinandan Lodha. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for brand strategy, positioning, creative and design across mediums. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Enormous Brands as our new creative partners. We want to leverage their expertise in new product category creation, especially in the tech domain. Their creative aptitude in understanding our consumer value proposition amazed us. We look forward to working with them on a long-term basis to strengthen our portfolio in the Indian market,” Kaustubh Manohar, head marketing, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said.

Related News

With The House of Abhinandan Lodha, branded land may be purchased online. Buyers can register branded land even without leaving the house. Moreover, the buyer can select from a variety of options in terms of size, view, and accessibility to facilities.

“The House of Abhinandan Lodha is reinventing not only the real estate category, but also the way we think about land investment in India. We’re excited to expand the brand’s footprint in India and solidify its position as a market leader in the branded land sector. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration and look forward to working with the team to make it the most preferred land buying brand in India,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, said.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha focuses on leveraging technology to curate secure investment opportunities for long term intergenerational wealth creation, through its unique proposition of New Generation Land. The company aims at ending red-tape and endless paperwork hassles to help consumers.

Read Also: MakeMyTrip and Amazon Pay enters into a strategic partnership

Read Also: ABP Live partners with Professional Golf Tour of India

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Enormous bags brand strategy and creative mandate for The House of Abhinandan Lodha
Advertisement
Brandwagon

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ByteDance to reorganise, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok
2MakeMyTrip and Amazon Pay enters into a strategic partnership
3ABP Live partners with Professional Golf Tour of India