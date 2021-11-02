Enormous bags brand strategy and creative mandate for The House of Abhinandan Lodha

The brand wants to leverage Enormous’ expertise in new product category creation

Creative agency Enormous has won the brand strategy and creative mandate for The House of Abhinandan Lodha. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for brand strategy, positioning, creative and design across mediums. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Enormous Brands as our new creative partners. We want to leverage their expertise in new product category creation, especially in the tech domain. Their creative aptitude in understanding our consumer value proposition amazed us. We look forward to working with them on a long-term basis to strengthen our portfolio in the Indian market,” Kaustubh Manohar, head marketing, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said.

With The House of Abhinandan Lodha, branded land may be purchased online. Buyers can register branded land even without leaving the house. Moreover, the buyer can select from a variety of options in terms of size, view, and accessibility to facilities.

“The House of Abhinandan Lodha is reinventing not only the real estate category, but also the way we think about land investment in India. We’re excited to expand the brand’s footprint in India and solidify its position as a market leader in the branded land sector. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration and look forward to working with the team to make it the most preferred land buying brand in India,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous, said.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha focuses on leveraging technology to curate secure investment opportunities for long term intergenerational wealth creation, through its unique proposition of New Generation Land. The company aims at ending red-tape and endless paperwork hassles to help consumers.

