ENO unveils new television campaign ‘Gadbad ko mat badhne do’

Over-the-counter (OTC) antacid brand Eno has launched its new ad campaign, aiming to strengthen its ‘gadbad’ creative platform. Through gadbad platform, the brand seeks to make itself more accessible to audiences by playing back the most common way in which they speak about their stomach problems.

The story in the ad builds around a group selfie moment, something which finds resonance with everyone and is critical for a mass brand such as Eno. The brand re-emphasises its six second speed credentials by highlighting how Eno brings one back to normal health fast and doesn’t let gadbad interrupt one’s moments, with an everyday story that resonates with its target audience.

For Anurita Chopra, head, marketing, India subcontinent, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Eno has always ensured to stay ahead by creating innovative campaigns. “With each year, we create brand stories that connect with audiences. Through this campaign, we’re rekindling the joyous moments of friends and family together, with food and Eno playing a central part in their fun times together. A simple selfie moment typifies a pop culture phenomenon that unifies social and age stratas,” she added.

As per the company, Eno has built its equity on the back of fast relief credentials, which is also one of the top category needs. Its ‘Mission Health’ program touches the lives of approximately 90,000 people by focusing on health and wellbeing with projects dedicated to neglected tropical diseases, dengue management, cleft and palate surgeries, and plastic waste management.

GSK Consumer Healthcare in India is one of the leading fast-moving consumer healthcare companies, with brands such as Sensodyne, Eno, Crocin and Otrivin. Headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom, the company was founded in 1715 and leads operations in three global businesses such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare.

