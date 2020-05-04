ENO joins growing food conversations on social media with a new campaign

The first phase of the campaign that was rolled out earlier last month garnered a reach of 7.1 million on OTT and 7.5 million on social platforms

As the ongoing covid-19 lockdown has restricted the outdoor movements of people in order to maintain social distancing, ENO India- the antacid brand from GSK Consumer Healthcare has launched a series of digital films to present itself as an ally against acidity. The campaign draws attention towards the changing consumer habits such as increased snacking and experimentation with food, coupled with untimely food timings and reduced physical activity that is further leading to higher chances of acidity among users staying at home amidst the lockdown.

The brand has launched the digital campaign in various phases. The first phase was centered around occasions like working from home and reduced physical activity, while phase two with two digital films titled ‘Stay at Home: Food Cravings’ and ‘Stay at Home: Food Experiments’ highlighted the change in eating habits and food experiments at home being witnessed in todays time, which could potentially result in acidity. According to the brand, cooking has emerged as a favourite activity for many as people are experimenting in the kitchen, leading to social media being flooded with food images and searches for new receipes shooting through the roof.

Taking into consideration the emerging consumer trends of frequent snacking and reduced physical activity – driven by people being confined to their homes, our latest campaign enables people to indulge in their food cravings and experiments without having to worry about acidity, Naveed Ahmed, area marketing director-Wellness, GSK Consumer Healthcare said. “We have consciously chosen a humorous approach, inline with the brand personality of Eno, to build a connect with our audience and communicate our message effectively,” he added.

The first phase of the campaign that was rolled out earlier last month garnered a reach of 7.1 million on OTT (Disney Hotstar and Voot) and 7.5 million on social platforms (Instagram and Facebook).

Read Also: Aangan Trust and 82.5 Communications team up to protect victims of domestic abuse during the lockdown

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook