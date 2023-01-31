scorecardresearch
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Enigmatic Smile onboards Dhoni as brand ambassador

Pinelabs, Innoviti and NDTV have come on board with Enigmatic Smile for its marketing

Written by BrandWagon Online
As per the company, the marketing might of all the connected reward programmes and publishers can make it an ally for all connected retailers

Enigmatic Smile has announced the onboarding of cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador for India, According to the company, media publishing company NDTV has promoted participating retailers in its new NDTV Big Bonus app, it claimed.

Anyone who has ever launched a new product or service, especially when it involves strict compliance, security and safety standards, knows that cool-headedness and high integrity are paramount, Bish Smeir, CEO, Enigmatic Smile, said. “MS Dhoni embodies these two qualities, as well as those of loyalty and reliability. This is why we approached him to represent our brand in India,” he added.

Enigmatic Smile claims to simplify the loyalty-rewards space by linking consumers’ payment cards to retailer offers with a single sign-on, and automating ‘the rewards collection’ process. “Pinelabs, Innoviti and NDTV have come on board with Enigmatic Smile, enabling all their connected retailers to benefit from the single.id card-linked solution, we look forward to many such associations benefiting the end consumer,” Chandra Bhushan, India country head, Enigmatic Smile, stated.

As per the company, the marketing might of all the connected reward programmes and publishers can make it an ally for all connected retailers, ensuring maximum distribution of their offers is achieved, it further asserted.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:58 IST