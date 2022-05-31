ENGN appoints Esha Deol as brand ambassador

D2C performance wear brand ENGN has brought Esha Deol on board as the brand ambassador. Live on Instagram and Facebook, the brand has rolled out a year-long campaign #OwnYourGame featuring the actor donning ENGN apparel. Further, as part of the association, Esha Deol will also collaborate with female athletes.

Esha Deol is the perfect combination of someone who comes from a sporting background herself and is a household name, Megha Desai, CMO and COO ENGN, said. “Performance and purpose are the two pillars on which we built ENGN. “Indian sportswomen are heavily under-represented and we knew we wanted to support and back them. Along with this, we also saw a huge gap in high-quality performance-wear that’s also affordable. Thus, our product range is engineered by our athletes to ensure top notch quality and made accessible for women across markets,” she added.



The actor is an avid sportsperson. In her youth, she played as a centre-forward and was the captain of her school football team. She then qualified for the Indian national women’s football team as well. “For as long as I remember, sports have been an integral part of my life. In fact, my wardrobe is dominated by active wear. It was, therefore, serendipitous that ENGN and I came together. For me it implies owning your turf – whether it’s the sport overall, the game on the field, your health or your life, at a larger level. The synergy between ENGN and me was instantaneous,” Esha Deol stated.

