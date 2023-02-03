Engange launches new range of Eau De Parfums for men and women

ITC Engange, a fragrance brand, has launched a new range of Eau De Parfums for occasion-based usage. As per Engage, its fragrances are safe on skin, IFRA compliant and have better retentivity.

The franchise launched the new range with a film conceptualised and directed by Denzil Machado.



“This new range of Engage Eau De Parfums is a testament to the exquisite craftsmanship of creating the finest fragrances. Fragrance is intrinsic to fashion and with this new series, Engage, presents a visual and sensorial narrative that addresses the intricacies of attraction and attention.” said Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business, ITC.

The range consists of Indigo Skies and Amber Hues for men and Verona and Fantasia for women. The new range is available on Amazon, Nykaa, ITC E-store, Flipkart, Purplle and all leading physical retail stores at an MRP of INR 599/- for 100ml.



The company, in a statement, said that the launch film weaves a fast-paced narrative of fragrances that attract and make heads turn. The rhythmic and poetic visuals bring to the fore a budding playful romance between the show stoppers. The energy, the social camaraderie behind the scenes, the internationally set fashion show, the evening mood and the glamourous showcase highlights the distinct scents and the undeniable aspect of an attractive fragrance taking precedence over all others. Quick camera flashes, stealing alone time and moments amidst the camera, people and flashlights, make for a glamourous showcase of fashion and fragrance. The upbeat background score adds to the intrigue and the irresistible attraction that unfolds behind the scene.

