Endemol, Planet Marathi partner for regional film based on the life of athlete Lalita Babar

Endemol Shine India has partnered with Marathi production house Planet Marathi for a regional production. The film will be a sports biopic based on the life of noted Indian long-distance runner Lalita Babar.

Marathi cinema actress Amruta Khanvilkar will play the role of the athlete in the film. Hailing from a small village in Satara, Lalita Babar competes in the 3000 meters steeplechase and is the current Indian national record holder and the reigning Asian Champion.



While this film will mark Endemol Shine India’s entry in the regional cinema space, Planet Marathi, on the other hand, will be producing its maiden biopic.

“The journey of Lalita Babar, which started from Satara, is a proud and epic moment for our Marathi community. It is important to note that though the story has a regional core, it has pan-India and global resonance. We are happy to give the project the scale it deserves in collaboration with Endemol Shine India,” said Akshay Bardapurkar, Producer and Founder, Planet Marathi.



The film will be released on January 26, 2023.

“We are working to diversify our portfolio in the scripted space. It is a compelling story of a contemporary sportsperson, a subject which can inspire more women in sports. Planet Marathi’s track record of portraying regional stories distinctively has been impeccable which makes them great partners in this journey we have embarked on” said Gaurav Gokhale, COO, Endemol Shine India.

