Enamor appoints The Glitch as agency on record

Digital-first creative agency, The Glitch, which is a part of VMLY&R, announced its appointment as AOR for premium online lingerie shop Enamor. The Glitch will handle the digital mandate for the entire portfolio of categories which include innerwear, shapewear and athleisure. The brand will work with The Glitch to connect with younger audiences, promoting both their lingerie and athleisure lines.

The account will be driven out of the Mumbai office with a remit for Enamor India. The agency’s scope will encompass digital strategy, planning and creative solutions. “Enamor is a brave brand breaking traditional and outdated stereotypes of what a woman must look like. We are proud to work with a brand that promotes self-love as beauty and creates silhouettes that focus on how women feel, rather than how they look,” Mehek Contractor, senior director at The Glitch, said.

For Sandra Daniels, vice president marketing, Enamor, The Glitch brought not only creative ideas and execution, but also unique, cultural insights about our audience – they are experts in tomorrow’s India, and we want to leverage their understanding of the country’s youth to connect in an authentic way. “We look forward to bringing athleisure to the Indian market while also working with them on our digital scope across all our products,” Daniels stated further.

The Glitch is a digitally-led creative agency. With a wide range of clientele across industries and platforms, The agency claims to have delivered campaigns for a wide spectrum of clients including Unilever, Netflix, LinkedIn, Lenovo, Diageo, Microsoft, Triller and many other international brands in the realm of entertainment, beauty, FMCG amongst others. With over 300 digital strategists, technologists, content creators and planners, The Glitch has offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

